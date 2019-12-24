Fire leaves Victorian manor house hotel in Northamptonshire with 'significant damage'

'Significant damage' has been done to a Victorian manor hotel house in Northamptonshire after a fire last night (Monday, December 23).

Up to 30 firefighters were working together to put out the blaze at the Plum Park Hotel in Paulersbury, near Towcester, from around 8pm.

The wedding venue and boutique hotel has posted on Facebook saying the team is 'absolutely devastated'.

"Thank you to everyone that has reached out overnight," the post reads.

"Our family and staff are absolutely devastated but extremely grateful to the fire brigade for their work last night. No one was injured.

"We’ll respond to all messages as soon as we can but please bear with us for a few days as we assess the extent of the damage and implications.

"We’ll share more information as soon as we can. Again, thank you and we wish you and your loved ones a merry Christmas."

The ground floor is the worst affected part of the hotel, with some damage to the first floor too, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) tweeted.

"No suspicious circumstances at this stage, however, NFRS investigators will be on scene at first light to assess the situation," the tweets last night added.

The fire was under control by 10pm but firefighters stayed on the scene to damp it down overnight - no one was hurt.

The fire was at the Plum Park Hotel in Paulersbury. Photo: Google

The A5 was closed between the roundabout for the A508 and Towcester but reopened at around 1.55am this morning (Tuesday).