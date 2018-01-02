Fire in store caused evacuation of Northampton shopping centre

A Northampton shopping centre was evacuated over the weekend following an electrical fire in a shop.

Police were called to Weston Favell shopping centre at 7pm on Saturday, December 30 to reports of a fire at a store.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "It was an electrical fire and not thought to be deliberate or suspicious.

"The shopping centre was evacuated while officers put the fire out."

Six fire engines attended the incident and there were no injuries.

