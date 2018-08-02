Fire in Northamptonshire leaves house 'totally destroyed'

An elderly man's home has been "totally destroyed" by a fire in Northamptonshire yesterday.

Daventry neighbourhood sergeant Sam Dobbs was with firemen at the Croft Way home in Weedon this morning following up on the blaze, which he described as catastrophic.

The home's owner, an elderly man, was not injured in the fire but Sergeant Dobbs said he was keen to find him to make sure he was protected from further harm.

"At Weedon with @northantsfire in follow-up enquiries after catastrophic house fire last night," Sergeant Dobbs tweeted.

"Elderly vulnerable householder not injured but trying to locate him to make sure he’s safe and protected from further harm as house totally destroyed.

"Neighbours rightly concerned."

The house next door to the man's home also suffered damage.

Granny's Cafe in Church Street, Weedon, have said they are collecting clothes and any other items for donation to the homeowner.

A Northamptonshire Fire spokeswoman said: "We were called at 5.25pm to reports of a house fire in Croft Way, Weedon.

"The fire is believed to be accidental.

"Police were then called to manage the road closures in the area.

"The man mentioned in Sergeant Dobbs' tweet is staying with a friend and is okay."