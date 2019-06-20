Fire hydrant works creating long delays on main Northampton road

Lengthy traffic delays are being felt on a main Northampton road and homes are being left without water while a fire hydrant is fixed.

Tailbacks have been experienced throughout the day in Weedon Road after Anglian Water set up a two-way traffic light there.

Long delays have been felt throughout today.

While the fire hydrant in need of repair is on Barrack Road, the water company has had to carry out work near The Sevens pub in Weedon Road to re-route water in the network.

Some people in the surrounding area have reported a loss of water pressure or no water supply at all, though it is not certain when the works will be completed.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a fire hydrant on Barrack Road which may have contributed to a loss of supply or low water pressure to a number of properties in the area.

"Two-way lights are now in place on Weedon Road to allow our teams to re-route the water in our network as quickly as possible to ensure these properties are back on water whilst the fire hydrant replacement continues.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience while we complete this work.”