Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at a property in Elizabeth Street, Corby.

The incident happened between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday (September 30) when three offenders, all wearing tracksuits, smashed a first floor window to gain access to the building and stole a fire extinguisher.

Witnesses to the burglary, or anyone with information about it, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.