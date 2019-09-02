Fire extinguisher and six trolleys among rubbish collected from Northampton lakes in community clear-up

A fire extinguisher, 30 bags of rubbish and six shopping trolleys were cleared from the banks and paths of lakes in Northampton by 20 volunteers in a community litter-pick.

The litter-pick on Kingfisher, Cygnet and Dragonfly lakes in east Northampton on Friday (August 30) was carried out as part of the preparations for a major environmental project due to start later this month.

Some of the rubbish bags full of litter collected from the litter picks around Northampton lakes. Photo Growing Together Northampton

The clear-up was organised by Brookside Residents’ Council and Emmanuel Church and was supported by the charity Growing Together and the Environment Agency.

Project manager Peter Strachan said: “It’s great that the residents have shown so clearly what the project means to them.

"Getting the litter cleared from the start means it won’t impede the work or end up getting buried in the new habitats we’ll be creating on the lake edges.”

The project on Thorplands, Lumbertubs and Lings estates was funded by Northampton Borough Council, the Environment Agency, Growing Together and the Mick George Community Fund.

Volunteers with some of the rubbish collected from the litter picks around Northampton lakes. Photo Growing Together Northampton

Dianne Finnie, Chair of Brookside Residents Council, which covers the Lings and Lumbertubs estates, said: “We’re delighted that this project is about to start and excited by the benefits it will bring to the lakes.

"It’s a shame there was so much to pick up, but we hope the improvements will encourage people to look after their local environment better.”