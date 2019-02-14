Fire damage at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery 'relatively minor'

A fire at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery last night was contained by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Northampton Borough Council said this morning that the authority still needs to carry out a full assessment but damage looks relatively minor at this stage.

The fire was in the north-west corner of the old gaol block

Northampton Borough Council leader, councillor Jonathan Nunn, said: “We're extremely grateful to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue for their quick response, and to whoever called the incident in to the Fire Control Room.”

The local authority is also awaiting the result of the fire investigation regarding cause and have said more updates will be offered as they become available.

The fire was on the fourth floor in the north-west corner of the old gaol block. It is not understood to be an area that will be accessible to the public once the renovations of the complex are complete.

