Fire crews free woman trapped in wrecked car following late-night crash in Northampton
Driver's lucky escape after two cars involved in collision
A driver escaped serious injury after being trapped in her car following a smash in Northampton late on Wednesday night (October 6).
Fire crews from The Mounts and Moulton used cutting gear to free the woman from a blue Honda Jazz following the shunt in Abington Avenue, near the junction with Ivy Road, at around 10.30pm.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed a green Vauxhall Astra was also involved in the collision.
A spokesman for the emergency services said the woman was freed and left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics but it is understood any injuries were not serious.