Fire crews free woman trapped in wrecked car following late-night crash in Northampton

A driver escaped serious injury after being trapped in her car following a smash in Northampton late on Wednesday night (October 6).

Fire crews from The Mounts and Moulton used cutting gear to free the woman from a blue Honda Jazz following the shunt in Abington Avenue, near the junction with Ivy Road, at around 10.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a green Vauxhall Astra was also involved in the collision.

Firefighters worked to free the trapped woman following last night's shunt