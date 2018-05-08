Fire crews called to pair of burning motorbikes in park behind Northampton houses

Two motorcycles were set on fire and left to burn in a park near a Northampton residential street last night.

Fire engines were called to the scene off Nursery Lane, Kingsthorpe, after reports of a fire behind a row of houses at 9.55pm yesterday (May 7).

.

Fire crews found two burning motorbikes on the park, which they extinguished. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Northamptonshire Police say they believe the fire was arson and have started an investigation.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

"Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."