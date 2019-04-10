Fire above Northampton jewellers in town centre was work of arsonist, say police

A fire above a jewellery shop in Northampton town centre this week is being treated as arson.

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze above H Samuel in the Drapery at around 2am on Monday morning (April 8).

The premises above h Samuel were damaged in a fire on Monday morning.

Now, officers believe someone gained access to the building and started the fire sometime between 11.00pm on Sunday, April 7 and 2.30am on Monday, April 8. The adjoining property, Timpsons, was also damaged by water from the crews pumps.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The crews had to use an aerial ladder to fight the flames on the second floor of the building, bringing it under control by around 4am.

No one was hurt in the incident.