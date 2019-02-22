Find out where you can get your hands on a Greggs vegan sausage roll in Northampton

The hugely popular vegan sausage roll launched by Greggs at the start of the year is now available to buy in all the main branches in town.

Originally launched in 950 shops while bosses gauged customer demand, the now infamous vegan snack is being rolled out into all Greggs stores.

The Greggs vegan sausage roll is now in all of the main branches in Northampton

According to the ‘vegan sausage roll locator‘ on the official Greggs website, the meat-free product is now available in all the main branches across Northampton including Mercer's Row and Abington Street in the town centre.

Branches in Harborough Road, Brackmills, Harvey Reeves Road (Travis Perkins) and the Weston Favell Shopping Centre are also now fully stocked.

The lower calorie offering was initially hard to come by in Northampton with signs even going up in the Abington Street store to say they'd sold out.

The vegan sausage roll is being introduced to 250 additional shops per week until every Greggs branch is stocking it before Friday March 8.

Greggs said the public response to the £1 product had been “overwhelming” since the new item had been unveiled at the start of January.

A spokesperson for Greggs said the company would not disclose specific sales figures but revealed that the vegan sausage roll had become its fastest selling new item in at least six years.

“It has been one of the most successful launches in Greggs’ history,” the company said in a statement.

The vegan sausage roll is designed to replicate some of the features of the meat-filled option, including 96 layers of puff pastry, but is filled with Quorn.