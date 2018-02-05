Figures show how many teachers could be let go from Northampton schools if Government cuts continue

Nearly all Northampton schools could lose a number of teachers if Government cuts continue, according to figures compiled by a group of education unions and associations.

The numbers were published on schoolcuts.org.uk and analysed the effects of ongoing austerity cuts to schools, changes to the school funding formula and the likely increase in wages and known expenditure.

The school ranked by how many teachers could have to leave

The research was carried out by a consortium of the National Education Union, National Association of Head Teachers, Association of School & College Leaders, and the three public service unions (Unison, GMB, & Unite).

The data suggests all Northampton schools except for Whitehills Primary, Parklands Primary, Barry Primary and Rectory Farm Primary schools would have to let go at least one teacher, based on the average teacher salary plus on costs at the schools.

At the other end of the scale, Northampton Academy, Northampton School for Girls, Abbeyfield School and Weston Favell Academy would have to lose 14, 13, 12 and 10 teachers respectively.