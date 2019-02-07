Fifth person charged in connection with the death of Reece Ottaway in Northampton

Detectives have charged a fifth person in connection with the death of a 23-year-old in St James.

Reece Ottaway, from Daventry, was fatally wounded during an incident at Cordwainer House, Byfield Road, at 1.20am on Friday. He sadly died at the scene.

On Tuesday (Feb 5) four people were charged with his murder, as well as GBH with intent and conspiracy to commit burglary.

And today (Thursday) a fifth person - Cameron Higgs, aged 20, of Chestnut Close, Milton Malsor - has been charged with murder, GBH with intent and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court this morning and will appear in crown court at a later date.