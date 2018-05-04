Fewer than one per cent of Northampton crimes end in prison time for offenders

Fewer than one per cent of the 32,000 crimes that took place in Northampton in the past year have seen the offender going to prison.

Crime statistics released by Northamptonshire Police have shown how only a fraction of offences in the town results in prison time.

Less than one per cent of offences from April 2017 and March 2018 have resulted in immediate prison time.

But at the same time, two-thirds of all reported crime in Northampton - over 21,000 incidents - results in "no further action", either because police cannot find a suspect or can't prosecute them.

Crime maps for the town show some 32,164 offences were reported to Northamptonshire Police.

The most common offences were related to anti-social behaviour with over 9,600 incidents reported between April 2017 and March 2018.

Sexual crime and violence was the second biggest category of crime for Northampton, with over 7,000 offences reported in that year.

But Northamptonshire Police can only confirm that 104 offenders in that entire year were rewarded with immediate prison time - which makes up only 0.3 of those reported 32,000 offences.

A court result for 542 offences were unavailble from the police, suggesting they are still being processed.

The borough council has also reported a rise in serious theft and acquisitive crime in Northampton, with 38p per cent more crime than expected in the last three months of 2017.

A report to the scrutiny committee read: "There has been another rise in the reported acquisitive crime.

"We continue to work with the police to ensure that people who live in area of high crime are made aware of the projects to support them such as information packs for victims of crime, and that the police with visit and carry out a target hardening visit, as properties are often revisited. The police continue to work with vulnerable groups.