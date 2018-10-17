Fences damaged in arson attack in Higham Ferrers

Fences belonging to three properties and a garden shed were damaged when some trees nearby were deliberately set alight.

Conifer trees in an alleyway that runs through Vine Hill Close down to Wharf Road Park were set on fire sometime between 7pm and 7.40pm on Thursday, October 11.

The fire then spread to the fences and shed which were put out by the Fire and Rescue Service.

This incident follows a series of arson attacks in the town in recent months and police have said this latest blaze could be linked.

Anyone with information about this arson attack or any of the previous incidents can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.