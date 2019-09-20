Female cyclist airlifted to hospital after car crash in Northampton

A female cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a crash with a car in Northampton this morning (Friday, September 20).

The collision was on Kettering Road at the junctions with St Michael's Avenue and Cowper Street at around 10.10am.

The cyclist and car crashed on Kettering Road at the junctions with St Michael's Avenue and Cowper Street. Photo: Google

The woman was taken to Northampton General Hospital by Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance which landed at The Racecourse nearby.

But her injuries were not thought to be serious, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

READ MORE: Air ambulance seen landing at The Racecourse in Northampton