Feature-length horror film to be shot at Abington Park Museum

Makers of the Jack-in-the-Box - a feature-length horror film - have picked Abington Park Museum as its prime location.

Writer and director, Lawrence Fowler of film company Up A Notch Productions, in Wellingborough Road, will start filming his second movie on Monday (March 25) in Abington.

It follows on from the success of his first 90-minute film, the Curse of the Witch's Doll, which was distributed in 12 countries and is available for purchase on DVD from HMV and Amazon.

The Jack-in-the-Box is a 'spooky supernatural tale' that leads on from the discovery of a vintage Jack-in-the-Box, which after being donated and opened unleashes a clown-like demon that terrorises the museum’s staff.

Director Lawrence Fowler said: “We’re fortunate to have such a fantastic, historic filming location in Abington Park Museum right on our doorstep.

"A great location has a dramatic effect on the quality of a film, building both a believable and rich world around our characters. We’re thrilled to have secured it for this project.

“We hope not only to continue to put Northampton of the filmmaking map but also make more connections with other passionate filmmakers and provide opportunities for inexperienced locals keen to get involved.”

The film will star Ethan Taylor in the lead role and will see Cameron Bryson as director of photography.

The production is keen for film enthusiasts to get involved as runners, camera assistants and even help with decorating sets to be as effective on screen as possible.

For more information email: info@upanotch.co.uk