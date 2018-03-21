Fatal crash in South Northamptonshire sees car leave road and collide with tree

A man was killed in South Northamptonshire last night after his car collided with a tree.

The single vehicle collision happened at about 11.15pm last night (March 20) on Banbury Lane, between Banbury and Thorpe Mandeville.

A silver Peugeot 107 was travelling towards Thorpe Mandeville on the B4525, near the junction of Thorpe Road, when, for unknown reasons, it left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The driver sadly died at the scene.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 540 of 20/03/18.