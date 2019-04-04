Far Cotton community litter pick clears 20 sacks of rubbish from streets

Nine streets in Far Cotton are now rid of litter thanks to 18 residents who diligently cleared 20 sacks of rubbish.

Jill Harris and John Bright, residents of Far Cotton, set-up a litter picking group last year in June called 'Far Cotton Litter Pickers', which has since attracted 127 members.

Hard-working youngsters also chipped in their efforts to help.

The main aim of the group is to reduce the amount of litter and fly-tipping in their community by working with Northampton Borough Council's contractor, Veolia, and their Neighbourhood Warden.

Regular litter picks take place every third weekend in the month and the group is also doing their best to educate and provide information to residents about when to put rubbish and recycling out, how to dispose of large items such as furniture or white goods and how to report fly-tipping to the council.

John Bright said: "We hope these aims will create a greener, cleaner and safer community and a place we can all be proud of.

"By organising litter picks it brings the community together, not only does it have an environmental benefit but also a social benefit as people get to know other residents in the community who they wouldn’t normally meet."

On Saturday (March 23) their two-hour efforts paid off and the group saw their largest turnout of 18 residents who litter picked the streets, resulting in 20 full sacks of rubbish.

Some of the nine roads, which have been cleared are Delapre Crescent Road, Euston Road, Haines Road and Towcester Road.

The next litter pick is taking place on Saturday, April 20, starting at 2pm, and those wanting to help are asked to meeti at the Golden Horse pub on the corner of Southampton Road and Haines Road.