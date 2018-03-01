'Fantastic work' of maternity teams ranks Northampton hospital as one of best labour wards in country

New mothers have praised Northampton General Hospital's maternity unit as one of the best in the country.

Northampton is performing better than most hospitals and topped the score in five survey questions in a national survey by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

NGH was picked out as only one of four NHS trusts scoring better than expected across all labour and birth issues, and scored the highest ratings nationally for treating patients with kindness emotional assessment, help from staff about homebirths and attention while in hospital after the birth.

Carolyn Fox, director of nursing, midwifery and patient experience said: “It’s a testament to the fantastic work taking place here every day as we help women to have the best experience possible when they chose to have their baby with us.

"That the survey results coincide with repeated national accolades for specific elements of our maternity services highlights that we are consistently striving to make every family’s experience as good as it can be.”

The maternity ward and service, which helped to deliover 4,867 babies last year, boasts its own dedicated hoome birth team, the award-winning Chit Chat support group for women with additional needs like learning disabilities or managing anxiety, and the Meet The Matron project for expectant parents to meet the maternity team at any time for advice.

Mrs Fox said: “The survey reflects the priorities and needs of women using maternity services and is clearly focused on what they feel is most important for them during their maternity experience."