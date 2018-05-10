Fancy a Smiggle? 'Bright and bold stationery' store opens in Northampton next week

A new stationery shop is opening in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre next week.

Smiggle will be bringing its trademark bright and bold store to the centre on Friday May 18.

Library picture

John Cheston, managing director of Smiggle, said: “We’re delighted that Smiggle fans in Northampton now have a store of their own, bringing our total UK portfolio to 130 stores.

“I’m sure new customers in Northampton will be equally charmed when they visit our fantastic new store, with its colourful design and unique range of products.

“There really is nothing that compares to Smiggle. We promise to continue to innovate and expand our product range and to deliver smiles and giggles to every fan across the UK."