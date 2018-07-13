Family sports day and charity fair in Northampton in aid of recovering drug addicts

A family sports day will be held in Northampton next week in aid of people recovering from drug addiction.
The Run For Recovery invites families to take part in egg and spoon races, tug of war and a barbeque to raise money for action-support group Cocaine Anonymous.
The sports day will be held between 11pm and 5pm on July 22 at the Northampton BBOB Rugby Club, off St Andrews Road.
Organiser Carianne Wooding said: "We're raising money for people still suffering from the effects of addiction. It's things like this that keep our charity funded and help us do all the work we can in Northamptonshire so it would be great to see as many people as possible turn out."
Families will be encouraged to take part in races and games, and other attractions include face painting, a hamper raffle and the Big Book Relay, which is a relay race using a heavy book as a baton.
Price of admission is £8 and all funds will go to support Cocaine Anonymous. Unwaged persons can attend for free.
Unfortunately, no pets are allowed at the sports day.
Cocaine Anonymous hold group meet-ups every night in Northamptonshire to support recovering addicts. They meet at:
Monday
1900-2000
Full gospel church
Rushden NN10 0QX
Tuesday
1930-2100
Mind (upstairs above café)
49-51 russell street
Kettering NN10 0EN
Wednesday
1930-2100
Our Lady’s Catholic Church
Corby NN17 1EE
Thursday
1930-2100
Anchor House
6-7 Regent square
Sheep street
Northampton NN1 2NQ
Friday
1930-2100
The Bridge
13/15 Oxford street
Wellingborough NN8 4HY
Saturday
1800-1900
Full Gospel Church
Rushden NN10 0QX
Sunday
1900-2030
Anchor House
6-7 Regent square
Sheep street
Northampton NN1 2NQ