Family sports day and charity fair in Northampton in aid of recovering drug addicts

A family sports day will be held in Northampton next week in aid of people recovering from drug addiction.

The Run For Recovery invites families to take part in egg and spoon races, tug of war and a barbeque to raise money for action-support group Cocaine Anonymous.

The sports day will be held between 11pm and 5pm on July 22 at the Northampton BBOB Rugby Club, off St Andrews Road.

Organiser Carianne Wooding said: "We're raising money for people still suffering from the effects of addiction. It's things like this that keep our charity funded and help us do all the work we can in Northamptonshire so it would be great to see as many people as possible turn out."

Families will be encouraged to take part in races and games, and other attractions include face painting, a hamper raffle and the Big Book Relay, which is a relay race using a heavy book as a baton.

Price of admission is £8 and all funds will go to support Cocaine Anonymous. Unwaged persons can attend for free.

Unfortunately, no pets are allowed at the sports day.

Cocaine Anonymous hold group meet-ups every night in Northamptonshire to support recovering addicts. They meet at:

Monday

1900-2000

Full gospel church

Rushden NN10 0QX



Tuesday

1930-2100

Mind (upstairs above café)

49-51 russell street

Kettering NN10 0EN



Wednesday

1930-2100

Our Lady’s Catholic Church

Corby NN17 1EE



Thursday

1930-2100

Anchor House

6-7 Regent square

Sheep street

Northampton NN1 2NQ



Friday

1930-2100

The Bridge

13/15 Oxford street

Wellingborough NN8 4HY



Saturday

1800-1900

Full Gospel Church

Rushden NN10 0QX



Sunday

1900-2030

Anchor House

6-7 Regent square

Sheep street

Northampton NN1 2NQ