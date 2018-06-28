Family's 'indescribable trauma' after murder of Northampton teenager Liam Hunt's heard in court

“All-consuming grief... losing Liam has left a huge void.”

These were the words of murdered Northampton teenager Liam Hunt’s family in court yesterday (June 27) as their barrister described the trauma of losing their son.

Clockwise from top-left, Kane Allaban-Hamilton, Aaron Joseph, William Ransford, Derice Wright and Lee Warren.

Five young men were jailed on Wednesday for a total of more than 36 years for killing the 17-year-old in a brutal stabbing in February 2017.

Liam Hunt was murdered by Kane Allaban-Hamilton, 18, from Camp Hill, who stabbed him in the neck and inflicted a seven-centimetre knife wound. The judge described the lethal attack from behind as "just short of an execution".

Four others were convicted of manslaughter for their part in the attack.

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said he had seen several letters from Liam’s family about how the death had affected them.

Prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones QC said: “Liam was 17 at the time when he was murdered.

“Whatever his conduct on February 14 [the day Liam was killed] the fact remains that he did not deserve to die.

“He was much loved by his family and friends. They miss him. His death has left a huge void.

“Losing Liam in this way has been almost indescribably traumatic.

“[The family] speak of grief that is all consuming, that prevents sleep. They all deeply miss Liam and the possibilities his future may have held, but now they have lost.”

Allaban-Hamilton received 14 years and nine months for murdering Liam in the attack, while four others were given lengthy terms for manslaughter.

Aaron Joseph, 20, from London, was given eight years and six months; Lee Warren, 18, of Abington, was given five years and seven months; Derice Wright, 18, of Abington, was given three years and two months and William Ransford, who has only just turned 18, was given four years and four months.

Judge Mayo said: “The attack on February 14, 2016 is a stain on our town of Northampton.

“Allaban-Hamilton’s killing was just short of an execution.

“The jury was exposed to a culture where kids carry knives like they were mobile phones.”