Family pays tribute as inquest is held into death of University of Northampton lecturer

The family of a Northampton lecturer described him as a "kind, passionate" man at the inquest into his death.

Nathan Wiseman-Trowse was found dead at his house on Hazelwood Road, Northampton, on March 8 last year.

The 45-year-old father was the programme leader and an associate professor in popular music at the University of Northampton and was a presenter on the N-Live student radio station.

At an inquest in to his death on Wednesday, March 13, the coroner heard how Dr Wiseman-Trowse had struggled in the year leading up to his death.

Dr Wiseman-Trowse called in sick to the university on the day of this death - but a colleague called the police out of concern for the lecturer when he was spotted that morning near the river by Becket's Park.

Police were able to gain access to his house but sadly found him dead at home.

His ex-wife Kelly Wiseman-Trowse told the coroner: "Nathan was a kind man who always tried to help his students and was dedicated to his job.

"He was passionate about music. He played guitar and enjoyed creating his own music, writing and drawing."

The music lecturer attended the University of Northampton to study English literature, media and popular culture and earned a PHd.

The coroner recorded a verdict of suicide as the cause of death.