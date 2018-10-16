Family pay tribute as 'kind, devoted' doctor who helped set up Northampton MIND dies aged 91

A retired chief executive of Northamptonshire's healthcare and a key player in the creation of the mental health charity Northampton MIND has died aged 91.

Dr Bill McQuillan passed away at Northampton General Hospital on October 13.

During his 60-year career, he helped to establish and was president of Northampton MIND as well as rising to become the chief executive and general manager of Northamptonshire's Healthcare trust.

His wife of 54 years, Imelda McQuillan, said: "Dr McQuillan was extremely devoted to his work. He was a very kind to everyone. He was never judgemental and was genuinely kind to people."

Dr McQuillan spent his early life in west Ireland where he graduated from Galway University and was also the captain of the combined university's Gaelic football team.

Mrs McQuillan said: "During these early years, he observed a lot of people he felt really needed help in the mental health field. He thought it was a neglected field.

"He came over to England in 1962 and had to immerse himself in the NHS. I remember he used to work all weekends in the County Hall.

"He was passionate about his work and worked hard to bring prevention and mental health to the fore."

Dr McQuillan became the county medical officer in 1967 and was also the chairman of the manager's review panel at St Andrew's Hospital forum.

He was an honorary physician to Her Majesty The Queen and also worked to establish a BSc diploma at Nene College, the college of nursing and the school of podiatry.

He was a member of the standing medical committee of England and Wales and was on the committee for the Kings Fund NHS and the British Medical Association.

Dr McQuillan lived in Boughton and had four children. He was a keen gardener, a sailor and enjoyed watching rugby.