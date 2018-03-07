Family of Northampton grandmother killed in 82mph crash pay tribute to "kind, wonderful" woman

The family of a Northampton grandmother killed by careless driving have remembered her as a “kind, wonderful” woman and mother.

Mary Davies, 61, died in April 2015 when she was hit by a speeding car as she jogged on the A508 while training for the London Marathon.

But on Monday (March 5), after nearly three years, 25-year-old Anthony Monk, who the court heard hit the grandmother at over 80mph, walked away free from court with a one-year suspended sentence.

Mary’s family has described how the death has “pulled them apart” and say they will challenge the sentence with Whitehall.

Mary’s stepson, Gareth Key, 34, from Kingsthorpe, said: “It’s been a horrendous couple of years for all of Mary’s sons and daughters, who lost their mum.

“I wish I could put into words what we’re feeling. It’s pulled us apart as a family.

“She was a kind, lovely, wonderful woman and mum who would always put others first. We all miss her so much.”

Anthony Monk, 25, was handed a 12-month suspended sentence and a driving ban for careless driving.

Mary, who was born in Somerset, served in the Army with the Royal Signals and also worked at Moulton College in reprographics.

She was a keen sportswoman and walker, taking up running in later life. She ran the London Marathon for the first time in 2012, finishing in a time of four hours and 48 minutes. She then competed in the event again in 2014 and posted a time of four hours 23 minutes.

She leaves behind six children and 14 grandchildren. Her 15th grandchild is expected by the end of the year.

Her family say they will complain to the Justice Secretary over Monk’s sentence.

Gareth said: “There are longer sentences for lesser offences.”