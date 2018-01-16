Family of murdered Northampton man Jon Casey appeal for information on fugitive suspect

Loved ones of a dad who was stabbed to death in Northampton have today issued a re-appeal to hunt for the the main murder suspect, exactly three years to the day he died.

Jon Casey, aged 35, was stabbed to death in Barrack Road - near to the Lazeez restaurant - on January 16, 2015 and officers from Northamptonshire Police's Major Crime Team are still continuing to investigate his death.

A statement released today on behalf of Jon's family says they are appealing for people in Coventry and Northampton who may know where the main suspect, Waijs Dahir is.

The statement reads: “Over the past three years our family has had to adapt firstly to the shock and then to the realisation that Jon has been taken from us. Not one day of this has been easy, many of those days have been almost unbearable.

"We have just been through our third Christmas without Jon. A day when he should have been celebrating with his girls and his family. Every day is difficult, but on these occasions particularly, we all find it extremely hard.

“We know we have lost Jon but what makes it even harder for us all is the fact that the person who did this to him and to us as a family, is still out there getting on with his life. Today is third anniversary of Jon's death. Another very difficult day for us all to get through."

The statement continues: "As a family, all we ask is that they share this information with the police, even if it is a just a vague idea of where he is, it could be enough to help the police locate him.

“Please if you have any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it might be, contact Northamptonshire Police. Our Jon, his partner, their two little girls and all our family need for this person to be brought to justice. Thank you.”

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Officers from our Major Crime Team are continuing to investigate the murder of Jon Casey and would still like to speak to anyone with information about what happened."

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.