Family fun day for Northampton youngster's life-changing cerebral palsy operation

A Northampton family is hosting a fun day this weekend in a bid to raise vital funds for their little girl's £27,000 operation.

Brave Kelis Broomes, of Marina Gardens, lost two thirds of her blood count when she was born back in 2013, which meant her body struggled to cope with the lack of blood cells.

As a result, the four-year-old could not efficiently carry oxygen around her body, leaving her with organ failure and brain damage.

When Kelis was born back in 2013 she had two blood transfusions and was moved to Rainbows Hospice in Loughborough for end-of-life care after medics thought she would not survive when her life support machine was switched off.

Kelis soon defied all odds and went from strength to strength after five days at the hospice and was taken home to live with her family.

Helen Broomes, Kelis' mum, is now trying to raise £27,000 by September 21 to fund Kelis' pre-booked operation - with any additional money raised to pay for private therapy that is not available on the NHS.

So far the family has raised £11,000 and on Saturday (July 8) Kelis' family are hosting a fun day at Old Northamptonians RFC, from noon until 6pm, to boost operation funds.

Helen said: "People should support this fun day as a small team of us have been working very hard to put together this fantastic family fun day in aid of raising £27,000 for a life changing operation for my daughter Kelis, which will give her the chance to walk independently.

"We wanted to do an event that will bring the Northamptonshire community together to raise awareness of cerebral palsy and to support a local girl who is so determined and never gives up in her quest to walk! She is a true inspiration.

"It will mean the absolute world to us as a family if people keep supporting us as without them Kelis' dream to walk independently wouldn't be possible. In times of need we all work together to achieve what is impossible on our own. Small donations can make big dreams happen!"

Adult tickets are available via text, donation, or on the gates and any tickets bought before the event will receive free entry into the main prize draw.

Children go free.

A text donation confirmation is needed to redeem the offer.