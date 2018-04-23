FAIR DEAL FOR KIDS CAMPAIGN: Readers fundraising efforts paid for charity to fund 120 Moses basket mattresses for disadvantaged babies

Chronicle & Echo readers have helped to fund £1,000 so a Northampton charity could afford to buy 120 Moses basket mattresses to give to newborns in need.

The goodwill pledges followed the launch of our Fair Deal for Kids Campaign back in 2015. But now, in partnership with the Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF), we have launched this campaign all over again. But we can't help children living in poverty alone.

Baby Basics Northampton is fast approaching sending out their 800th starter pack.

The NCF - who dish out grants to improve the lives of the county’s most disadvantaged people - have been lobbying for change after the grant providers published a new Hidden Needs report last month, which reveals 8,400 children go hungry in Northampton every year.

Following our efforts, three years ago, the Chron and NCF helped to raise £11,559 to support five charitable projects working with children and young people to tackle poverty in Northampton.

One of those projects we helped to fund was Baby Basics Northampton, of Grange Park, who received £1,000 to specifically buy 120 Moses basket mattresses for disadvantaged mums and babies living in financial need.

Angie Kennedy of Baby Basics said: "We believe the women deserve the best, so we endeavour to send out the best. We wash everything and check everything for stains.

"We started with one [Moses basket] a month and now we are doing seven a week. We are proud that it's got to the level."

The four volunteers, who are now in their fifth year, personally giftpack the Moses baskets with essentials for a newborn baby and ask for donations, which include first or second-hand clothes, first-size nappies, towels, blankets and treats for mums such as chocolates and beauty sets.

The baby mattresses are all brand new and are bought for £8 to give babies, who might be living in refuges, the best start in life.

The charity, which all started from a garden shed, now make up the baskets at the Kairos Centre at Grange Park following referrals from midwives and other healthcare professionals.

She said the baskets help mums in more ways than one.

"It's not just a practical gift we give of the basket and essential items, we give them hope, we lift their mental wellbeing and show them that there are people out there that do care for them and believe they are worth investing in."

The relaunched Fair Deal for Kids fund will be a ring-fenced pot of money for community groups and volunteer organisations within Northamptonshire that work to tackle poverty.

Every small donation will make a real difference. To donate to our campaign, click: www.justgiving.com/ncfoundation

Donations can be left at the Emmanuel Church, Burton Latimer Baptist Church, Home-Start Kettering Area and the Kairos Centre in Grange Park.

For more information about Baby Basics Northampton, donations and drop-off points, click: www.facebook.com/BabyBasicsNorthampton/