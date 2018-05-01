FAIR DEAL FOR KIDS CAMPAIGN: Northamptonshire Community Foundation to lead 17k walk to 'Stamp Out Poverty'

Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) is getting ready to lead a 17k fundraising trek through the countryside to raise awareness of deprivation on our doorsteps.

Following this newspaper's efforts, three years ago, the Chron and NCF helped to raise £11,559 to support five poverty-tackling charitable projects working with children and young people in Northampton.

But recent figures still show that 21,730 children and young people are living in poverty in this county, with certain areas in the top one per cent most deprived, nationally, for education and skills, income and employment, health, crime and housing.

The 17K 'Stamp Out Poverty' walk hopes to raise even more cash to help those in need and is working alongside the Chronicle & Echo's Fair Deal Kids campaign, which was relaunched last month.

Naomi Butters fund development manager at Northamptonshire Community Foundation said: “We’re so grateful to Interdirect and the Brampton Halt for enabling us to create this fantastic fundraising walk to stamp out poverty in Northamptonshire.

"We’re urging as many people to take part as possible so we can raise vital funds to tackle poverty in Northamptonshire. Get those walking boots on and join us.”

The walk - on Friday, June 8 - will set off at 10am from the Brampton Halt in Chapel Brampton, before venturing around Pitsford Reservoir.

On return to the pub, participants will be welcomed with a hog roast, provided by McManus Pub Company.

Jake Hall new business development manager at Interdirect marketing is helping to lead the walk with his firm.

He said: “Interdirect are very excited to help support Northamptonshire Community Foundation with the walk and to have a hand in raising money and awareness for such a worthy cause.

"With the chance to help your local community, I would urge local businesses and individuals to come and join us for a great day."

The foundation is encouraging businesses to enter and fundraise in groups of five. There is a registration cost of £30 for each walker (administrated by NCF) with all proceeds going directly to groups tackling poverty in Northamptonshire.

To register to take part in the Stamp out Poverty walk, go to www.ncf.uk.com/stampoutpoverty, or if you’re a business that is interested in setting up a team, please contact naomi@ncf.uk.com.

The relaunched Fair Deal for Kids fund is a ring-fenced pot of money for community groups and volunteer organisations within Northamptonshire that work to tackle poverty. To donate to our campaign, click: www.justgiving.com/ncfoundation