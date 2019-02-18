'Factory Outlet' store set for Northampton's former BHS unit

The former BHS store in Northampton town centre is set to reopen as a no-name brand 'fashions, furnishings and furniture' store.

A new sign that simply reads 'Factory Outlet' has gone up above the empty store in Abington Street this morning (February 18).

The new sign has been fixed in place over the last remaining BHS logo that jutted out into the street.

It comes after the outlet was used as 'Europe's Largest £1 Christmas Shop' up until Christmas Eve 2018.

Developers Oxford London Estates Group bought the department store outlet in August 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

At the time, company director Roni Chotoveli told the Chron the investors were not simply looking to fill it with another 'dying' high street brand and called on local entrepreneurs to submit ideas for the prominent building.

Mr Chotoveli also outlined hopes to fill the store with a hybrid of flats, shops and leisure, but future plans have not yet been revealed.

Oxford London Estates Group has been contacted for a comment.