'Fabulous' new £33,000 play set built in Northampton estate after calls from parents

A brand new £33,000 play area has been built in the heart of a Northampton town-centre estate after residents called to have an old "inadequate" set scrapped.

The new roundabout, climbing frame and slide set has been installed outside the homes, flats and apartments of Spring Borough in Crispin Street.

The new set comes after a public consultation labelled an existing set as "inadequate".

It comes after local residents hit out at the lack of "safe, attractive and public play facilities" near their homes in a consultation and labelled an existing playground inadequate.

Ward councillor for Spring Boroughs Danielle Stone said: "I'm thrilled to bits to see the new playground installed. It's exactly what the families in the area have asked for.

"The new playset will attract people and young children to the area and get people out of their flats. It will help parents get to meet each other.

"We did lots of consultation ahead of this and the new playset is really exciting. It's in the neighbourhood plan and I'm thrilled with the results."

The new climbing frame and slide set in Crispin Street was made possible by a 33,000 consultation.

The playset, which includes a new see-saw, balance beam and climbing frame, was made possible by a £33,000 donation by local building firm Mick George Ltd, based in Great Billing.

Hannah Bensusan, a spokeswoman for Northampton Partnership Homes said: ‘‘We would like to thank Mick George Ltd for supporting the community in Spring Boroughs with this fantastic play facility. We look forward to seeing the enjoyment it brings for years to come.

"The playground looks fabulous, the colours are so vivid which will only stimulate the likelihood of imaginative play.’’

The new playground is part of a plan to build a multi-use games area and an outdoor gym for the residents of Spring Boroughs.