Extra tickets have been made available for Lionel Richie's upcoming gig in Northampton.

The former Commodores member kicks off his All The Hits tour at Franklin's Gardens on Friday, June 1 along with special guest Anastacia.

A limited number of standing tickets are available to buy now via ticketmaster.co.uk, priced at £45.

Fans will be able to enjoy Richie's timeless hits and classics such as ‘Easy’, ‘Truly, ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’, ‘Say You Say Me’, ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’.