Extra service charges getting ridiculous, say Northampton housing association tenants

Landlords of a block of housing association flats in Northampton are imposing "excessive charges" for basic amenities, tenants say.

Tenants in the EMH Homes flatblock in Sheriff Road, Abington, have complained about residents from surrounding areas leaving their vehicles in its car park - and even on decorative flower beds.

Letters have now dropped through letter boxes saying the housing association may install a small fence to stop antisocial parking - but reserved the right to increase service charges as a result.

Tenant Nick Wagstaff said: "This is getting ridiculous. How can they justify a charge for a fence around a patch of grass. What's the annual cost to them?

"It's any excuse to add an extra charge."

Tenants are incensed by the fact some believe a particular issue has been caused by EMH Homes itself.

It removed a no-parking sign near the flower bed, even though it served the dual purpose of warning drivers and physically blocking cars from using it as an extra parking space.

The fence that they have now put forward as the solution would now see them collect an extra charge.

Ben Shortt, of EMH Homes, says in a letter: "I have nearly secured funding to have [the fence] erected.

"I must consult with you that whislt we do not intend to recharge residents for the installation of this fence, moving forward the maintenance of it may impact on the service charges in future years."

Tenants can now vote on the proposal - which does not include an option to bring back the sign.