Extra police patrols in Wellingborough after ‘distressing’ burglary

Extra police patrols will take place in Wellingborough tonight (Sunday) after burglars demanded valuables from homeowners.

The incident happened last night (Saturday) at about 8.45pm in Abbots Way when two males forced entry into the property via a back window.

Once inside, they threatened the two homeowners, demanding to know where they kept their valuables.

The two males were then disturbed and made off.

Police believe they were targeting gold and jewellery.

The two offenders are described as white males, aged between 16 to 18, about 5ft 9in, wearing dark clothing and dark navy baseball caps.

They both had English accents.

Detective Inspector Hayley Costar said: “I would like to reassure the community that a dedicated team of detectives are working around the clock to identify the offenders involved in this burglary and bring them to justice.

“There will be extra police patrols in Wellingborough tonight to reassure the community and help deter criminal activity.

“These will be carried out in partnership with the community who will also be conducting their own patrols.

“Last night’s incident was a very distressing experience for the people involved and I would encourage anybody with any information, however small, to get in contact.

“If you have anything you can tell us or if you saw any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area yesterday evening, please call 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”