Extension at former Northampton Poundland premises could see 64 new flats

Plans to revamp a disused shop on Northampton's main shopping street have been submitted to the Guildhall.

Developers have submitted plans to build two additional floors on top of the empty Poundland premises in Abington Street to make way for 64 new serviced apartments.

The existing building (middle) currently stands empty.

The project would also see the ground floor former shop subdivided into two "good-sized retail units", if plans are given the green light by Northampton Borough Council.

Planning papers also outline how alterations will be made to the windows, a communal garden will be built and will see a new shopfront to "improve the appearance" the building.

Documents say: 'At roof level, the communal roof garden is intended to be accessible to all, providing valuable amenity space.'

'Given the location of the site and there being no associated car parking with the development site, vehicular trips are expected to be minimal, with the majority of trips to be made via sustainable modes of transport.

'As such, the proposals are for a car-free development, with no general vehicular parking based on site'.

Provisions will also be made for about 60 secure covered storage facilities for bicycles.