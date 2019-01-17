'Excessive action taken against alleged Northampton shoplifter', police say

The premises licence of a Northampton shop is being reviewed after an altercation involving an alleged shoplifter.

It comes after what Northamptonshire Police say were two incidents within an hour of each other at the Crescent Off Licence in Wellingborough Road.

Police were called at just after 10pm after a bystander saw a large fight - which police later linked to the Crescent Off Licence- taking place and involving a metal pole being used as a weapon. It left one of the parties needing hospital treatment,

Just over an hour later, police were called to the Crescent itself after reports that two men had emerged from the shop and were seen to be throwing bottles of alcohol at people. Five people were arrested on suspicion of affray.

In evidence to be put before councillors next Tuesday (January 23), PC Chris Stevens said CCTV pictures had later showed the majority of what had taken place that evening, November 19, 2018.

He said: "Upon viewing the CCTV footage of the incident, it is apparent that it took place following a shoplifting by one of the people later involved.

"The police believe that the actions [of those who attacked the shoplifter] were completely disproportionate to the nature of the theft and certainly the value of it.

"The police believe that as a result of the actions, numerous people were affected by the subsequent serious violence that took place."

PC Stephens said this significantly undermined the licensing objective and called on councillors to consider all options, including a revocation of the premises licence.

A representative for the shop told the Chronicle & Echo they would be disputing the evidence being presented to the councillors.

All five people who were arrested have been released under investigation.