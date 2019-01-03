'Exceptional' Northampton pre-school comes top of the class after earning best possible grade from Ofsted

A Northampton daycare has been praised by Ofsted for giving children an 'exceptional' start to their education.

Daisy Chain Pre-school, in Rectory Farm, has scored the best possible rating in its latest inspection by Ofsted.

The education watchdog has handed the nursery a glowing report and rated them as 'outstanding' in every area.

The report reads: "The management and staff team continue to set themselves extremely high standards for the care and development of children.

"Staff work very closely with parents to help children make the best progress they can.

"Children rapidly learn to be independent, make strong friendships and show care and respect for one another."

It is the school's first inspection since 2015, but it has built on its previous 'good' rating to earn the highest grade possible.

Manager Sharon Tanswell said: "We're all really pleased with the outcome. I think it's been a huge team effort and I feel everyone has got the recognition they deserved.

"At Daisy Chain, we want to treat each child individually and promote their social skills. But we're also lucky to have parents who are really involved in their learning.

"The team celebrated with some cream cakes when we heard the result, and we were really happy to let the children and their parents know the result."

The school, which was inspected on December 10, has nearly 40 children on its roll and cares for children aged between two and four.