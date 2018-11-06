Ex-Northamptonshire resident re-arrested on suspicion of pensioner's murder

A former Northamptonshire man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder 10 months after first being taken in by officers in connection with the killing of a 69-year-old pensioner.

The 27-year-old, formerly of Towcester, now lives in Olney has been re-arrested on suspicion of one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, 69, conspiracy to murder Peter Farquhar, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation and one count of burglary.

The investigation is in relation to the deaths of two residents of Maids Moreton near Buckingham: Peter Farquhar died on October 26, 2015, aged 69, and Ann Moore-Martin died on 12 May 2017, aged 83.

A 31-year-old man from Redruth, Cornwall, has also been re-arrested on suspicion of one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, one count of conspiracy to murder Peter Farquhar, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation and one count of burglary.

They each remain on bail until November 15 for further offences: one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation and one count of conspiracy to defraud.