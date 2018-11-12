Ex-Kettering woman wanted for drug charge court no-show

A one-time Kettering woman who failed to appear in court on a drug charge is wanted by police.

Gemma Vickery, 29, of no fixed address but previously of Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at court on October 30 over charges including the possession of a Class A drug.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111