Ex-Eastenders hardman Ross Kemp spotted in Northampton

Former Eastender turned BAFTA-winning documentary maker Ross Kemp was spotted in Northampton and Corby filming with Northamptonshire Police.

The actor and TV presenter, best known for playing Eastenders notorious Grant Mitchell, was spotted in Northampton at the spot where PC Rob Monk was stabbed in 2014 as well as Saxilby Close in Corby yesterday (October 2).

Earlier on yesterday Kemp started his day at Northamptonshire Police’s Wootton Hall HQ before heading out with PC Rob Monk and PC Gary Liddle.

In 2016 PC Rob Monk and his colleague Gary Liddle picked up a national Police Bravery Award following an incident in November 2014, when a typical Sunday evening took a dangerous turn after a call came in about a man causing damage to cars with a baseball bat in an address in Northampton.

After arriving at the scene, the officers found the damaged cars and could see there was damage at a nearby house. There were concerns the man may attempt to take his own life, and that he had some mental health problems.

The officers, one armed with taser and both with protective shields, approached the front door of the property where the man was yelling aggressively from inside and continually tried to keep the officers outside. At one point, PC Monk managed to jam his foot in the doorway, keeping the door ajar.

The sword had penetrated PC Monk’s thigh straight through, and was close to a main artery and he was bleeding heavily. While PC Liddle improvised a tourniquet, PC Monk used his taser to afford some protection to his partner while further help arrived.

On Twitter, the force said the actor was working with them on an ‘exciting new project’ coming soon.

As well as his Eastenders role Kemp filmed a documentary series on UK gang culture, Ross Kemp on Gangs, in 2004.

Further series were made about British soldiers fighting the war in Afghanistan, pirates and more.

Kemp has also appeared in an episode of Extras and Top Gear.