Ex-boot and shoe clicker born in his upstairs bedroom gears up to celebrate 100th birthday

A former boot and shoe clicker, who worked at Churches factory for 52 years, is getting ready to receive his telegram from The Queen.

George Smith of Leslie Road in Semilong was born in his upstairs bedroom on March 27, 1918, where he still lives almost 100 years later.

George pictured back in the 1940s during his time in the Army.

After leaving school as a youngster at 14 years old he got his first job at Churches factory where he became a boot and shoe clicker for 52 years - cutting leather to form part of the boot.

He was called up to the Army in 1939 before being deployed to countries including Madagascar, Burma and Palestine with the Northamptonshire Regiment as a private in the 2nd battalion in 1940.

When he came back after his six years of deployment he met his Bristol-born wife, Cath in the Vine Inn pub on Abington Street after she moved to the town when the factory she worked at in the West Country was bombed.

The pair, who tied the knot in 1947, enjoyed holidays away to Ramsgate with their in-laws, and George also enjoyed going away fishing with friends and watching the Cobblers.

Cobblers fan, George loves watching football.

To celebrate the centenary of George's birth, his family is set to host a birthday party at Northampton Casuals Rugby Club on Sunday, March 25.

George, who is uncle to Brian, Liz and Anne, said the trick to a long life is "hard work" and "beer".