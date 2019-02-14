Ex-accountant who used Northampton pop star's bank account in £3.4 million fraud pleads guilty

A former Northampton accountant is today facing jail after pleading guilty to carrying out a multi-million-pound fraud using the pop star VV Brown's bank account.

Andrew Munday, 37, of Velocette Way in Duston pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud at Northampton Crown Court on February 14; the total of his offending adds up to £3.4million.

Munday defrauded a string of clients, some of which were high profile and in the public eye, while employed by Blue Cube Business Ltd, formerly of Cheyne Walk.

At a hearing in August, the court heard that the charges cover a period when Munday worked for Blue Cube Business from 2009 until 2016, when he was arrested.

Munday was accused of skimming money from VV Brown's personal bank account, made payments from her account to Tottenham Hostpur FC and settled invoices for Blue Cube clients using the pop artist's money.

He also used the money to buy houses beyond his means including properties in Palmerston Road, Abington and Turnberry Lane, Collingtree.

DS Richard Barnett of Northamptonshire Police’s Financial Investigation Unit said: "This has been a lengthy and complex investigation and we are very pleased that Andrew Munday has pleaded guilty to these offences.

"I hope he reflects on his crimes whilst on remand and that his successful conviction will deter others from thinking that fraud is a legitimate way to make money – it isn’t and Northamptonshire Police will always pursue offenders.

"This investigation has been a very challenging one for everyone involved, including the victims, and we would like to thank them for working together with the police throughout this process."

Munday was remanded into custody and will be sentenced later this year after His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo adjourned the case for pre-sentencing reports.