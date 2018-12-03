Everything you need to know about Christmas waste collections in Northampton

Environment chiefs in Northampton are urging families to make sure cardboard and wrapping paper ends up in their recycling box this Christmas.

With December 25 fast approaching Northampton Borough Council, and its bin collection partner Veolia, is urging residents not to fill green sacks and black bins with all their Christmas waste.

Seasonal items such as Christmas cards, cardboard, wrapping paper (not foil paper), sweet tins (crushed) and drinks bottles can all be recycled and should be added to recycling bins or boxes instead.

Large pieces of cardboard can be broken up and placed in recycling bins and boxes, while additional recycling can be presented alongside boxes and bins in clear plastic bags or in additional boxes.

While this takes place, garden waste collections will halt from December 24, until after the festivities, on Monday, January 7.

Christmas trees should be broken up into no more than 5ft pieces and placed into your bin with the lid closed or alongside your recycling boxes, remembering to remove all decorations and tinsel.

After January 28, or if the tree pieces are too large, trees will need to be taken to your local household waste recycling centre.

Households that would usually have their waste and recycling collected on a Tuesday, will have their collections moved temporarily to Saturday, December 29.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Northampton residents do a great job recycling their waste. Christmas often increases the amount of waste and recycling we have, so our crews will be working hard over the holiday season to make sure it gets collected.”

Keith McGurk, Regional director for Veolia, said: “Christmas and New Year can be a very busy period where we generate a lot of waste. We want to encourage residents in Northampton to take the time to give the earth a treat by sorting their waste so that it can be recycled.”

More information about what can be recycled this festive period is available at www.northampton.gov.uk/recycling