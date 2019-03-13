Everything we know about Taco Bell opening in Northampton so far

News that Taco Bell plans to open a drive-thru restaurant in Northampton has caused quite a stir.

More than 1,100 people commented on the Chron's Facebook page yesterday when we broke the news that the Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant planned for the town had been given the go-ahead by Northampton Borough Council.

The restaurants serve Tex-Mex food including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos

Here is everything we know so far:

> Northampton's first Taco Bell restaurant would create 30 jobs

> Ten of those jobs would be part-time and 20 full-time

> Taco Bell would be built on land around KFC in Walter Tull Way, opposite Sixfields Stadium

> Plans would also see the expansion of the existing KFC to 56 seats, with the new 68-cover Taco Bell drive-thru sitting alongside it

> Taco Bell is part of the same company that owns KFC

> Parking spaces would be lost and the existing drive-thru design at KFC would have to be revised

> Taco Bell is an American chain of fast food restaurants

> Taco Bell serves more than two billion customers each year

Despite being contacted for comment, Taco Bell has been unable to confirm an opening date for the new restaurant.

We'll bring you all the latest on the developments in Sixfields as it happens.

