'Everything must go' closing-down sale starts at Northampton's Toys R Us stores

Toys R Us has confirmed an extensive closing down sale with immediate effect at its branches in Northampton.

Everything in the Towcester Road and Weston Favell stores has been reduced and has to go, including new stock arriving this week as warehouses are cleared.

Discounts of up to 25 per cent can be found across all ranges throughout the stores, including some of the biggest toy brands.

A spokesman for Toys R Us Northampton said: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 25 per cent on shelf price.

"If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast-moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone”.

Customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible, as weekend sales in other stores across the country indicate that some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

New and expectant parents will find the Babies R Us clearance sale particularly useful as all of the large items that can usually be an expensive purchase are discounted, including cots, car seats and pushchairs.

Toys R Us gift cards will be honoured until Sunday, March 11.

Deposits paid by customers under Take Time to Pay Agreements towards larger purchases will be honoured, provided that the outstanding balance is paid, and the goods are collected by March 11.

Alternatively, customers can use their deposits towards the cost of any in-store purchases provided these are also completed by March 11.

A spokesman said: "We are happy to exchange goods that are unopened, in a resalable condition and have a valid proof of purchase.

"Exchanges can only be made whilst the stores remain open and therefore if you have an item that you wish to exchange, we would encourage you to do so as soon as possible before Sunday, March 11.

"The company can no longer accept returns for refunds. This does not affect Customers’ Statutory Rights with regards to faulty merchandise."

The stores are continuing to trade until further notice.