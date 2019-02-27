'Everyone is so baffled': Mystery over loud nighttime bangs in Kingsthorpe

Bangs and loud voices have been reported by residents who were startled during the early hours in Kingsthorpe over the past few days.

The incidents are reportedly taking place between midnight and 4am with some residents describing the sound as fireworks while others said sounded like gunshots.

The bangs have apparently been happening since Sunday (February 24) and have been reported by homeowners living around Kingsthorpe Hollow, Eastern Avenue North and Boughton Green Road, among other area.

One resident told the Chron today: "What are these continuous explosions in Kingsthorpe? They're happening over the past two days between midnight and 4am.

"The ground rumbles and all the car alarms go off? Very concerned as I have heard nothing about it.

"Everyone's so baffled."

Kerri Griffin posted to the Kingsthorpe Crime Page yesterday: "Did anyone hear six loud bangs in the Acre Lane area at 3.29 am this morning (26th Feb)?"

Andrew Summers added on the social media page: "I heard them, sounded similar to the two bangs on Sunday night around 11:30pm. Weird."

Other residents have said they have been able to smell burning when they wake up at dawn.