Every burgled home will get a police visit in Northamptonshire under plans to increase force by 100 officers

Northamptonshire's police force is set to swell by 100 extra officers as part of a major council tax-funded recruitment drive.

More than 200 new policemen and women will be hired over the next two years, taking the constabulary's staffing levels to more than 1,300 for the first time since 2010.

Commissioner Stephen Mold, left, has launched the major recruitment drive today.

The rise in staff comes with a pledge that every home affected by burglary will now receive a visit from a police officer.

Taking into account those who retire or leave each year, there will be nearly 100 more police officers on the streets of Northamptonshire in two years’ time.

The recruitment drive will be funded in part through the council tax precept increase of £24 a year for a band D household that was levied this year.

Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “This is a significant moment for Northamptonshire Police and this leap forward could not have been achieved without the increase in the council tax precept.

"I am grateful to local people for their support but I am not happy that Government funding has not kept pace with the growth in demand in this county.

“I believe we need a fairer funding settlement nationally and I will continue to press for a funding

formula that treats Forces fairly.”

This increase has given the Force a total budget in 2019/20 of almost £130 million, which is £11million more than last year and the largest budget the force has had for more than 20 years.

Mr Mold has asked for £3 million to be set aside and invested to improve policing in ways that people said were important to them – neighbourhood policing; rural crime; burglary; anti-social behaviour and low-level drug dealing.

The commissioner is today pledging that everyone whose home is burgled will be visited by police, which he believes will improve the service that people receive and support the investigation of crime.

The extra resources are intended to enable the Chief Constable Nick Adderley to strengthen neighbourhood policing, to engage with local communities better and to make the force more visible.

Chief constable Adderley said: "I am putting officers back into your communities to regain that trust, commitment and confidence in who we are and what we do. The ambitious recruitment campaign will see more officers on the streets of Northamptonshire than for many years and will allow community relationships to flourish as well as help prevent issues before they happen."

PCSO and police staff numbers have also been protected.

The plans announced by Stephen Mold and Chief Constable Adderley today are part of a wider vision for the future of Northamptonshire Police.

The commissioner believes the investigation of crime will be strengthened by the recruitment of experienced investigators back into the force - who would then mentor new and less experienced officers.