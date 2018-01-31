Evening of entertainment at Northampton casino to celebrate Chinese New Year

A Northampton casino has organised an evening of entertainment to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Dog.

Put together with the help of the local Chinese community, Aspers Northampton's will host a free Chinese buffet in its Clary's Restaurant from 10.30pm on February 25.

This will be followed by a traditional Lion Dance, other cultural entertainment on the main gaming floor, and a prize draw.

General manager Luke Perkins said: “Chinese New Year is an important date in the casino’s calendar when customers come together to celebrate the changing of the year.

"We have a long-established commitment to working in partnership with the local Chinese community and by giving away a trip to the fantastic resort of Macau it is a way of rewarding our customers and showing that Chinese New Year can bring a little luck to anyone.”

The Lion Dance is meant to ward off evil spirits and to bring good luck to those who watch it.

It also involves the lions ‘stalking’ the head of a lettuce, which they then eat and spit back out, audience members get extra luck if it lands on them.

Customers will get the chance to win a once in a lifetime trip for two to the former Portuguese colony and semi-autonomous special administrative region of China, Macau, nicknamed the "Las Vegas of Asia".

An iPad, an Apple Watch, an Amazon Echo Dot and cash prizes will also be up for grabs in the casino's free-to-enter prize draw.

To be in with a chance of winning, Aspers World members can collect free daily entry tickets until February 25 when the prize draw will be held at midnight.