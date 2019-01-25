Estate driver who stopped at scene of Northampton M1 fatal urged to contact police

Officers investigating the fatal collision on the M1 would like to speak to one driver who stopped at the scene and for those with dashcam footage to come forward.

The collision happened at about 10am on Wednesday (January 23), between junctions 15 and 14, on the southbound carriageway, when a white Renault Master van was in collision with the back of a Mercedes Actos lorry.

Sadly, the driver of the Renault, a 60-year-old man from Bedford, died at the scene.

Sergeant Simon Pinchin, from the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, today said: “The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it or who has dashcam footage that might show the collision or any of the vehicles involved shortly before or after it.

“We are also very keen to speak to the driver of a silver or grey Toyota Avensis Estate, with a 56 registration plate, who stopped at the scene but left before emergency services arrived, and would urge them to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174645.